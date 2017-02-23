County health department hosts spring rabies shot clinics

Feb 23, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Bulletin, Eagle Observer, Government, Health, News, Skaneateles Press, Star Review
The Onondaga County Health Department, in cooperation with local community partners, will be offering rabies shot clinics at the following locations during the months of March through May 2017:
Please remember to keep your pets on a leash (or in a carrier) at the rabies clinic and keep them close to you. Also, please bring your pet’s past shot records.
New York State Public Health law requires that all puppies and kittens get their first rabies shot at three months of age. They also need to get a booster shot at one year old and then again every three years. Ferrets must get a shot every year.
All shots are free for Onondaga County residents. A voluntary donation per family is appreciated.
Additional rabies shot clinic programs will be offered throughout the year. For a complete rabies shot clinic schedule or for more information please call (315) 435-3280 or visit ongov.net/health/documents/RabiesClinicSchedule.pdf.
Feb 23, 2017 0
Feb 23, 2017 0
Feb 23, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 02, 2016
Jun 03, 2011
Feb 23, 2017
Feb 23, 2017
Feb 23, 2017
Feb 23, 2017