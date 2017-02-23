Arrests made in Erie Boulevard Nice N Easy robbery

The DeWitt Police Department has reported the arrest of two female suspects in a robbery that occurred the night of Feb. 22 at the Nice N Easy convenience store located at 3100 Erie Boulevard E. in DeWitt.

Police were called to the scene at 11:33 p.m. that night after employees reported they had been robbed by two females, and one produced a knife.

Officers subsequently located two individuals matching the description of the suspects, and upon further investigation it was determined they were involved with the robbery and the stolen merchandise and the dangerous instrument were recovered.

Police arrested Kache C. Phillips, of Syracuse, and she was charged with robbery in the first degree, menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and petit larceny. Phillips was held on a bail of $10,000 cash/$15,000 bond.

Ellissia I. Bolden-Maisonet, of Camillus, was arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree and petit larceny. Bolden-Maisonet was held on a $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond bail.

Police say no one was physically injured during the incident.

