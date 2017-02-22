 

Tap dance classes start Feb. 28 at the JCC

Feb 22, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, News

Barry Shulman (far right) leads a JCC tap dance class last fall. (Submitted Photo)

Adult tap dance classes will start up again on Tuesdays beginning Feb. 28 at the Sam Pomeranz Jewish Community Center of Syracuse on 5655 Thompson Rd., DeWitt. Four class levels will be offered each evening: remedial starting at 6:30 p.m., beginner at 7 p.m., intermediate at 8 p.m. and advanced at 9 p.m. The weekly group sessions will run through May 23 (no classes on April 11 and 18). The cost is $5 per person each evening.

The JCC’s tap classes are open to anyone age 12 and older. No prior dance experience is necessary. The remedial and beginner classes are for newcomers and teach from the beginning. A limited number of tap shoes are available to borrow each night on a first come, first serve basis. Class registration is not necessary, although tappers are asked to arrive early to sign in.

Local attorney and choreographer Barry Shulman will once again lead the classes. Shulman, who has held the JCC tap classes the past several years, teaches “New York City” style. Students do not need to commit to every class and may attend as much as they’d like.

“We’re excited to have Barry back with us teaching tap again this spring,” said Patrick Scott, JCC sports & fitness director. “He’s an excellent teacher and makes the classes lively and entertaining. From beginners to more seasoned dancers, Barry does a great job of getting everyone moving and having fun each night.”

Shulman, who is of counsel to the law firm Mackenzie Hughes LLP, has taught many principal dancers on Broadway and with national tours. He keeps the cost of the tap classes to a minimum and donates the proceeds to the JCC of Syracuse. Shulman received the JCC’s Kovod Gadol award in 2013 for his extraordinary commitment, energy and loyalty to the center.

For more information about the adult tap dance classes, contact the JCC’s Neulander Family Sports & Fitness Center at 315-234-4522 or visit jccsyr.org.

Hayleigh Gowans

