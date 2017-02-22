Girls Hornets fall in quarterfinals to Liverpool

-Manlius teammates Alexandra Vinci (12) and Carly Assimon (23) close in on Liverpool’s (22) to make a defensive stop during Tuesday night’s Section III Class AA quarterfinal. The Hornets lost, 48-33, to the Warriors.

What a difference a week – and higher stakes – can make.

The Fayetteville-Manlius girls basketball team found out this lesson in the most cruel way possible, the no. 3 seed Hornets falling 48-33 to no. 6 seed Liverpool inTuesday night’s Section III Class AA quarterfinal.

These same two teams had met on this same court seven days earlier, and the Hornets prevailed 46-36. But the Warriors had beaten F-M 48-39 back on Jan. 17, so it had confidence despite sporting a 9-10 regular-season record, far removed from the Hornets’ 15-5 mark.

Right from the start, the Warriors’ defense displayed top form, holding F-M to four points in the opening period. That built up confidence which withstood the Hornets’ second-quarter awakening, and at halftime Liverpool clung to a 21-18 lead.

Throughout the second half, any hint of F-M trying to establish its own rhythm got interrupted. Instead, Liverpool steadily added to its lead while, at the same, increased its defensive pressure, one side helping the other.

Jenna Wike led the Warriors’ attack. Of her 18 points, half of it came from three 3-pointers, while Amanda Barnell established herself inside and got 14 points. The rest of the offense came from Kyra Grimshaw and Breanna Socker, who earned eight points apiece.

For the Hornets, Alexis Schneider had 10 points and Elizabeth Hall added eight points. Lily Fish added five points as Carly Assimon got four points. Abbey Harris and Alexis Gray got three points apiece.

Instead of a continued quest for a long-elusive sectional title, F-M, instead, saw its season end and will have to part with five seniors – Assimon, Harris, Hall, Reilly Baker and Natalie Amico – who were part of successful teams that couldn’t quite go all the way to the top. Schneider, Fish, Gray and Alexandra Vinci lead a strong returning cast for 2017-18.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story