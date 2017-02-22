Gilbane Building Company and Onondaga County win national award for Lakeview Amphitheater project

Engineering News-Record (ENR) has announced the winners of its national “Best of the Best Projects 2016” awards and Gilbane Building Company and Onondaga County was awarded the “Best of the Best Government/Public Building Project” for the Lakeview Amphitheater.

Last August, Gilbane Building Company and Onondaga County were awarded the “ENR New York’s Best Projects 2016” for best Government/Public Project and for Excellence in Safety. From there, the Lakeview Amphitheater project was elevated to the national competition for evaluation.

According to ENR, a brand new set of judges from across the country and from all walks of the industry examined each project in an effort to distinguish the best from the best in terms of teamwork, safety, overcoming challenges, innovation and quality.

County Executive Joanie Mahoney said, “The Lakeview Amphitheater has been a tremendous success. Over 200,000 people came to the amphitheater this past season to enjoy this world class facility on the shore of Onondaga Lake. Gilbane did an amazing job while meeting an aggressive timetable. Onondaga County is grateful for their partnership and honored to share this award with them.”

Bill Gilbane III said, “We’re so proud to share this honor with the county as it reflects the collaboration that occurred throughout the project’s duration. This award is recognition of the county’s leadership in maximizing public funds, promoting diversity and engaging with their community to deliver this innovative project to Onondaga County.”

Gilbane Building Company has been providing construction services in New York since 1949 and employs more than 350 construction professionals across offices in New York City, Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo and Albany. Recently listed by Crain’s New York as the 2016 largest growing construction company, Gilbane’s New York division is led by senior vice president and managing director, Bill Gilbane III.

