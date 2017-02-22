From the supervisor

From the supervisor: Winter is almost behind us

By Jim Lanning

Skaneateles Town Supervisor

President’s day is statistically the coldest day of the year in Central New York. That means that the worst of winter is behind us and the weather should get better each week. At town hall we are using these winter months to prepare for spring and summer.

Our Eastern gateway committee has been working hard addressing the challenges of the entrance to the village on Route 20.

Some good ideas have been discussed and interesting designs have been proposed. The committee is recommending that we hire professional designer, Randall Arendt, to come up with a series of improvements for this area.

We do not own any of the property, but there are some concepts that would benefit property owners in the area.

Some suggestions have involved creating a sidewalk or a bike trail, filling in the ditches, and planting some trees along the route.

The town board will debate the hiring of Randall at our next meeting. We want residents to weigh in on the issue and give suggestions. There will be a series of public meetings on this as we progress and I hope you will be a part of this.

Many people have been approaching me to inquire about the proposed library project.

I regret that I do not have anything to report. I have not been approached by anyone to discuss the matter.

I attended a meeting where it was discussed and I attended the presentation to the village planning board but that is it. I have not had any phone calls or emails on the matter, nor have I seen any drawings or plans.

This will be a complicated project to be sure. The new library tax is based on the school district which includes Sennett, Elbridge, Spafford and Owasco as well as Skaneateles.

While the proposal is in the village it will impact the entire community and our neighbors.

There is great potential in the idea. It could be a wonderful addition to the community.

I will be advocating on behalf of residents who may not be able to afford this luxury as well as those who can. Skaneateles is fortunate to have residents who have been extremely generous for many years. We are grateful for that generosity.

It is imperative that the library model is sustainable and does not cost taxpayers and residents continued resources after construction is complete. If anyone has information on the project or hears of a meeting please let me know.

I have been heavily involved in the discussion surrounding Consensus.

Consolidation is a worthwhile pursuit but the devil is in always in the details. There are ways that the county can save money and I will support them when I can. Consolidating Fire departments may look good on paper but the reality is much different.

We have volunteers that serve us well. If the changes made do not respect our volunteers we will end up with paid fire departments that will cost taxpayers significantly more. This is not wise planning. I am disappointed that the Governor has threatened to withhold funding if Consensus is not put to a vote. Leadership should be about creating incentives not forcing mandates.

