Canton Woods: Do you have Food $en$e?

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods is a Food $en$e location. Food $en$e is a monthly food buying co-op for anyone who wants to stretch their grocery dollars. This program is open to everyone. The Food $en$e package is $20.50. There are also additional items, (specials) available for purchase each month. The deadline for March is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13. The order pick up date is Wednesday, March 22. For more details call the center (315) 638-4536.

Vera House. Canton Woods continues to collect toiletry items for Vera House this month. Please drop off new toiletry items at the center through Feb. 28. Please pick up an extra bottle of shampoo, deodorant, soap or any personal item when you do your shopping and bring it to Canton Woods. Thank you!

The winter weather has arrived. Listed below are reminders of policies for inclement weather.

Weather related closings:

If Syracuse schools are closed, there is no PEACE lunch.

Meals on Wheels is closed if the Baldwinsville and/or Liverpool schools are closed.

Canton Woods is closed only when the village of Baldwinsville is closed.

As always, use your best judgment for staying safe in the winter months.

Bunco is on our calendar for 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Please call and sign up to play. Please call the day before or very early on the day of Bunco and get your name on the list so we can plan based upon the number of interested players.

February is National Heart Health Month! As part of our focus on improved heart health, at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24, a pharmacist from our local Walgreens will be at Canton Woods to provide helpful information on your heart health.

HEAP 2016-17 (Home Energy Assistance Program) is now open. If you need assistance with a HEAP application, please contact your outreach workers at (315) 638-4536.

AARP Defensive Driving class is scheduled for March 9. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for more information and to sign up; (315) 638-4536.

Looking ahead to March

An Eyeglass Tune-Up is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday March 10. A representative from Wal-Mart Vision Center will speak on eye health and related issues. There will also be an eyeglass tune-up. Bring your glasses and have them straightened, cleaned and maybe replacement nose pads. Stop in; it is all free.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Monday, Feb. 27, the menu includes sliced roast beef and cheddar on a whole wheat Kaiser, tomato cucumber salad with tortellini and fresh baked sugar cookie. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

