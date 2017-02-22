Beautiful baldness returning to Cazenovia

St. Baldrick’s fundraiser back for fourth year, offering new attractions for attendees

Bald heads will abound in Cazenovia again this year when the fourth annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving fundraiser to fight childhood cancer returns to Burton Street Elementary School. The event will occur from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, and, in addition to the shaving, new attractions have been added to help increase the donations in the name of children’s cancer research.

In the past three years, the Cazenovia St. Baldrick’s event has raised nearly $150,000 for the cause and organizers Erin and Sean Kelly hope to increase that total by $50,000 this year, they said.

“We’re looking forward to a fun, uplifting day. It’s an event where the whole family can come, have a great time, and be inspired,” said Erin Kelly.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a national volunteer-driven charity that allows anyone to host or create a head-shaving event to raise money to help the organization fight childhood cancer. Participants collect pledges from family and friends and agree to have their heads shaved as a visible, outward sign of the fight against all types of cancer. The money goes to St. Baldrick’s, but typically gets allocated to medical facilities local to an event.

In 2016, St. Baldrick’s saw more than 50,000 shave their heads at 1,300 events nationwide and raise more than $36 million, according to the organization.

So far, 33 participants have signed up for the Cazenovia event and raised $5,999, according to the event website.

This year’s St. Baldrick’s event in Cazenovia will include, like last year, game booths for kids, a bake sale and food and drinks — the proceeds of which get added to the total day’s donation collection — but will also include new attractions such as gift basket raffles from local businesses, a local LuLaRoe clothing representative will be on hand to sell her wares (with a percentage of the proceeds being donated to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation) and a special visit from Otto the Orange from Syracuse University who will hang out with the kids, take pictures and maybe even play some games.

The basket raffles so far include items donated by Empire Brewery, JS Hight and Sons Wine and Spirits, Nelson Farms Country Store, Life of Reilley distillers, Four Seasons Golf and Ski, Gabrielle Chocolates, Cazenovia Community Fitness and Peaks Coffee Co. There will also be a “large item” to raffle at the end of the afternoon, although its identity is being kept secret for now, the Kellys said.

“We like to think of ourselves as a family-friendly St. Baldrick’s. We may be a small community, but our participants and supporters have big hearts and our volunteers make this event fun for all involved,” Erin Kelly said. “We hope to see many new faces from around the region joining our event and enjoying our community. And if you’re not planning on shaving this year, please stop by, buy a cupcake, enter a raffle and cheer on this year’s shavees.”

Anyone is interested in shaving, volunteering or donating goods or services to the gift raffle can contact Erin Kelly at runerin72@gmail.com.

Additional information about the event can be found at stbaldricks.org/dashboard/event/11021/2017 and updates will be posted regularly on the event’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/StBaldricksCaz.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story