Baldwinsville discusses fee waiver criteria

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

The Baldwinsville Village Board of Trustees voted Feb. 16 to waive the Community Park rental fee for the Wild Carp Classic fishing tournament, but the issue sparked a discussion about the criteria the board should consider when waiving fees for an organization.

“We ought to establish specific guidelines to help us when somebody requests a [fee] waiver, whether it’s a not-for-profit organization or whatever it is, so there’s a pretty clear standard we can judge whether something should be waived or not,” Deputy Mayor Bruce Stebbins said.

Ginny and Paul Russell, the new directors of the Wild Carp Club of Central New York (WCC), are seeking not-for-profit status for the WCC. In the past, the event has been a for-profit venture.

Trustee Mark Wilder pointed out that the board voted at the Feb. 2 meeting to waive the Paper Mill Island rental fee for the World Canal Conference, which is a for-profit entity.

“Although [nonprofit status is] an important criterion, I would agree, I don’t think it has to be the only thing,” Wilder said.

Wilder said the board should consider the potential exposure and revenue the fishing tournament could bring to the village.

Mayor Dick Clarke said Ginny Russell spoke to previous participants of the Wild Carp Classic to find out how much money they spent in the Baldwinsville area during past tournaments. Clarke said Russell found the fishers spent an average of $680 per person in B’ville over the tournament weekend.

The fishers are even looking for more ways to spend their money.

“They like to go out at night and can’t find a place in the village that’s open until 2,” Clarke said. “Apparently they roll the sidewalks up at 9 o’clock or something.”

According to Clarke, Russell found that the fishers also would like to find restaurants that will deliver food while they’re fishing.

“It’s a nice event,” Clarke said. “I don’t know if that necessarily decides that we want to drop the fee.”

“I wouldn’t have a problem with this if it brings people into the community and it helps generate revenue for the businesses,” Wilder said.

The board voted to waive the rental fee on the condition that the WCC provides proof of its nonprofit status.

Also on the agenda

• Arrests on the rise: Chief Michael Lefancheck reported that the Baldwinsville Police Department has made 139 arrests in 2017.

“Last year at this time we had lodged 39, and we did not lodge our 139th until July 12,” Lefancheck said. “To say we’re running ahead of schedule would be the understatement of the year.”

Lefancheck said recent crimes run the gamut from welfare fraud to larceny and he commended his officers’ efforts.

“They’ve done some very nice work,” he said.

• Lacrosse team recognized: Mayor Clarke congratulated the Baldwinsville boys varsity lacrosse team, which recently was awarded the “It Takes a Village” award in the Syracuse Media Group’s CNY Young & Amazing Awards.

Participating in the Big Chill last month, the players raised almost $3,000. Their efforts were rewarded with $1,500 for their chosen charity, Alexa’s Friends Fund. Founded by Alexa Bolton, a B’ville student who has battled Ewing’s sarcoma, Alexa’s Friends Fund provides soft, fluffy, hooded towels for children undergoing cancer treatments at the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“It’s nice to see the young people being involved in events in the village to support our community. I for one very much appreciate it,” Clarke said. “Hats off to [Coach] Matt Wilcox and his crew.”

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story