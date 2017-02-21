 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Zito, Hattersley wed

Feb 21, 2017 News, News, Skaneateles Press

Zito, Hattersley wed

Zito, Hattersley wed

Nikki Ann Zito and Michael Jason Hattersley exchanged wedding vows on September 24, 2016 at Holy Family of Jesus, Mary & Joseph Church, Niagara Falls, NY (formally St. Joseph’s Church).  Father Louis Klein performed the ceremony.  The reception was held in The Garden Pavilion at Kloc’s Grove in West Seneca, NY.

The bride is the daughter of Joseph and Cheryl Zito of Grand Island, NY.  Her husband is the son of John and Jacqueline Hattersley of Skaneateles, NY.

Allison Moulin was the Maid of Honor.  Bridesmaids were Angela Szafran (Miller), Crissy Morrison, Jen Plesa (Lingenfelter), and Stacy Chesnick (Sister of the Groom).  Amorai Netravali was the Flower Girl.

Best Man was Wilhelm Mitchell.  Groomsmen were John Mowbray, Dan Ozminkowski, Justin Seefeldt, and Erik Zito (Brother of the Bride).  Lucas Seefeldt was the Ring Bearer.

Nikki is a Special Education Teacher at Sweet Home Middle School and is pursuing her degree in Administration.  Michael is working as a Data Monitor at Valuecentric.  The couple is currently living in Williamsville and has planned their honeymoon for later this year.

Comment on this Story

A Look at Healthcare: What the repeal of the ACA could mean

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: