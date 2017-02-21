Zito, Hattersley wed

Zito, Hattersley wed

Nikki Ann Zito and Michael Jason Hattersley exchanged wedding vows on September 24, 2016 at Holy Family of Jesus, Mary & Joseph Church, Niagara Falls, NY (formally St. Joseph’s Church). Father Louis Klein performed the ceremony. The reception was held in The Garden Pavilion at Kloc’s Grove in West Seneca, NY.

The bride is the daughter of Joseph and Cheryl Zito of Grand Island, NY. Her husband is the son of John and Jacqueline Hattersley of Skaneateles, NY.

Allison Moulin was the Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were Angela Szafran (Miller), Crissy Morrison, Jen Plesa (Lingenfelter), and Stacy Chesnick (Sister of the Groom). Amorai Netravali was the Flower Girl.

Best Man was Wilhelm Mitchell. Groomsmen were John Mowbray, Dan Ozminkowski, Justin Seefeldt, and Erik Zito (Brother of the Bride). Lucas Seefeldt was the Ring Bearer.

Nikki is a Special Education Teacher at Sweet Home Middle School and is pursuing her degree in Administration. Michael is working as a Data Monitor at Valuecentric. The couple is currently living in Williamsville and has planned their honeymoon for later this year.

