Local businesses team up for Lake Effect Half Marathon to benefit Ophelia’s Place

Since 2002, Ophelia’s Place has been a national leader in redefining beauty and health by empowering individuals, families and communities impacted by eating disorders, disordered eating, and body dissatisfaction. Through the offering of support services, education and outreach, outpatient and intensive outpatient treatment programs with the Upstate New York Eating Disorder Service, and community built through Café at 407, Ophelia’s Place supports 50-75 individuals and families each week, and reaches thousands each year.

The Lake Effect Half Marathon is back in Onondaga Lake Park Feb. 26 for its sixth year, and Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattress is proud to be a title sponsor once again. This year, the half marathon is expected to attract more than 500 runners.

Runners can pick up their packets at the Raymour & Flanigan furniture store in DeWitt, located at 3430 Erie Boulevard East, Friday and Saturday before the run. All event proceeds benefit Ophelia’s Place, a charity located in Liverpool. This nonprofit offers help, hope and recovery for those affected by eating disorders and body image issues.

Holly Heinze-Coolican, director of people development at Raymour & Flanigan, is one of 12 Raymour & Flanigan associates participating in the race. She said the team increased their fundraising goal to $5,000 this year after raising $3,200 in 2016.

“It feels good that the company I work for is willing to sponsor this cause in order to improve the health and wellness of the community I live in,” said Heinze-Coolican. “I really love running for a good cause, and it makes me feel accomplished.”

In the past year, Raymour & Flanigan has partnered with local charities to host over 450 community outreach events at its showrooms. The company is a strong advocate for taking care of the communities where its associates live and work.

