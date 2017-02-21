Former bookkeeper charged with embezzlement

Former Bookkeeper Charged with Embezzlement

Town of Geddes, New York – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sheriff’s Detectives have charged the bookkeeper of Spensieri Diversified for embezzling money from the company.

Former bookkeeper Walter J. Dudas (62) of Barclay Street in Solvay NY was charged yesterday with Forgery in the 2nd degree, Falsifying Business Records in the 1st degree, Grand Larceny in the 2nd degree, and Identity Theft in the 1st degree after a Sheriff’s Office investigation was completed based on a forensic audit of the company’s finances.

Dudas is accused of disbursing checks drawn on the business account and cashing them himself which spanned over several years, and totaled almost $700,000 that he has received.

He was arraigned in the Town of Geddes yesterday before Judge Mathews, who set bail at $25,000 cash or $25,000 bond. He is due back in court on March 6th, 2017

Dudas may have worked for other businesses in the area. Anyone who has employed him in a similar capacity is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 315-435-3081.

