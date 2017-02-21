F-M High School literary magazine earns national recognition

Pictured are staff members of the Voices 2017 edition who recently earned recognition from the National Council of Teachers of English. In the front row, from the left, are Sydney Sigler, Madison Rettig, Laura Koch, Paige Nelligan and Patrice Calancie. In the back row, from the left, are Michael Jia, Taqaneessa Desmond, Erika Hatfield, Nida Fazili, Quentin Chapman, Maire Gordon, Max Gifford, Jasmine Miller, Bennett Nast, Athena Donnelly, Cecilia Byer, Sophia Byer, Olga Shydlonok and Echo Fridley. Not pictured are Isha Fazili, Chloe Flores, Hannah Center, Sarah Center, Julia Hamilton, Emma Williams, Katie Garver, Kathy Young, Emma Simonson, Ashton Pomeroy and Brittney Cross. (Submitted Photo)

Fayetteville-Manlius High School’s literary magazine has once again earned national recognition.

The 2016 edition of Voices earned a rating of “Superior, Nominated for Highest Award” in the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) national judging of student literary magazines. The NCTE Program to Recognize Excellence in Student Literary Magazines named the 2016 Voices edition one of only 10 literary magazines in New York state to receive the top-level designation.

“2016 was special since it was our 60th anniversary as an annual student publication,” said Tim Burns, F-M High School English teacher and Voices advisor. “The editors do an excellent job, but we also typically have 20 students who meet every Monday after school to review submissions, talk about layout and decide what pieces will be included in this year’s edition. The 2016 edition also featured shout outs to Voices editions from the last six decades.”

A panel of judges award the submitted publications designations of Superior, Excellent and Above Average. They also may give a submission no designation. A selection of publications earning the Superior rating may be nominated for the Highest Award.

This is the second time the F-M magazine has earned a ranking of “Superior, Nominated for Highest Award.” Voices 2011 was recognized with the “Highest Award,” making it one of the top student literary magazines in the country.

“It’s a wonderful magazine that has perpetuated over 60 years by students who care and have incredible talent,” said F-M senior Athena Donnelly, one of last year’s associate editors and one of this year’s co-editors.

Seniors Isha Fazili and Chloe Flores also serve as co-editors.

“We continually try to upgrade the experience for students,” Burns said. “In 2016, we were able to have a year-end celebration of our 60th anniversary in June. This year’s staff was featured in the fall edition of the SUNY Oneonta literary magazine. It is great to be a vehicle for so many different writers and artists.”

Voices 2017 will be available in May at room 1105 in F-M High School. For more information, contact Mr. Burns at tburns@fmschools.org.

