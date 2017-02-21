 

F-M grad hired at Disciplined Capital Management

Feb 21, 2017 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin

Ethan Gilbert

Ethan Gilbert has recently been hired as vice president of investments at Disciplined Capital Management LLC., where his responsibilities will focus on quantitative analysis and investment analytics.

Gilbert brings six years of financial services and professional experience with him to this new position. He previously worked on Wall Street at Bank of America and Bridgewater Associates. Additionally, he worked in the U.S. House of Representatives for two upstate New York members.

A graduate of Cornell University, Gilbert holds a Bachelor of Science degree in applied economics and management with a concentration in finance, and was a graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius High School.

