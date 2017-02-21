F-M grad hired at Disciplined Capital Management

Feb 21, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Achievers, Eagle Bulletin
Ethan Gilbert has recently been hired as vice president of investments at Disciplined Capital Management LLC., where his responsibilities will focus on quantitative analysis and investment analytics.
Gilbert brings six years of financial services and professional experience with him to this new position. He previously worked on Wall Street at Bank of America and Bridgewater Associates. Additionally, he worked in the U.S. House of Representatives for two upstate New York members.
A graduate of Cornell University, Gilbert holds a Bachelor of Science degree in applied economics and management with a concentration in finance, and was a graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius High School.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
Feb 21, 2017 0
Feb 21, 2017 0
Feb 21, 2017 0
Feb 20, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 02, 2016
Jun 03, 2011
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017