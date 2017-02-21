County DOT to host Electronics Parkway meeting Feb. 28

Feb 21, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Government, News, Star Review
The Onondaga County Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting to discuss the rehabilitation project for Electronics Parkway (C.R. 148) between Old Liverpool Road and Hopkins Road in the towns of Salina and Clay.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Salina Town Hall. After a brief presentation, engineers will be available at project stations (open house format) to offer a welcoming environment for the public to review preliminary plans, ask questions, and provide feedback.
This rehabilitation project includes resurfacing Electronics Parkway, with the enhancement of drainage systems, curbing, and pavement markings. The installation of nine coordinated traffic signals will also be conducted, along with new signage, as well as pedestrian and bicycle accommodations. Green Infrastructure Practices will be utilized within the grassed island areas to accommodate any storm water management requirements.
This project is a locally administered federal aid project. It is being progressed by Onondaga County, with involvement from the New York State Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
Please advise the Onondaga County Department of Transportation should you need a language interpreter, an assistive listening system, or any other accommodation to facilitate this information.
Ed Reichert, Program Title VI Coordinator for the Onondaga County Department of Transportation, can be contacted by telephone at (315) 435-3205, or by email at edwardreichert@ongov.net for more information.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
