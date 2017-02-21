CNY ATD recognizes CNY Champions of Learning

CNY ATD recognized 11 Central New York organizations as “Champions of Learning” for showing commitment to workforce development by recognizing and celebrating employee learning during 2016.

To increase awareness about the strategic value of learning in organizations, the Association for Talent Development (ATD), the world’s largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in organizations, has declared that “Workforce development is everyone’s business.”

Celebrating employee learning is an opportunity for organizations to demonstrate the value of employee learning and the important connection between learning and achieving organizational results. ATD research shows that organizations continue to invest in growing the knowledge and skills of their workforce.

“Increasingly, business leaders realize that the most important asset in our knowledge economy is talent, and a skilled workforce is the key to realizing results.” said Tony Bingham, ATD president and CEO.

CNY ATD and organizations and individuals throughout Central New York highlighted their commitment to developing the knowledge, skills and abilities of employees while celebrating Employee Learning during 2016 with various activities showcasing learning and development. The following organizations were recognized by CNY ATD as Champions of Learning:

AAA Western & Central NY

Haylor, Freyer & Coon

National Grid

New Horizons Computer Learning Center of Syracuse

OBG

Oneida Nation Enterprises

POMCO

Steiger Training & Development

Suburban Propane

SUNY Syracuse EOC

Webucator

