Feb 21, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Health, News, Nonprofits

Bunco Babes shake the dice against cancer

Stupid Dumb Breast Cancer's fifth annual Bunco Babes Against Breast Cancer fundraise takes place March 8 at Trappers II in Minoa. (Photo courtesy of SDBC)

Stupid Dumb Breast Cancer’s fifth annual Bunco Babes against Breast Cancer features dice, drinks, food, prizes, boobs, and as the participants have come to expect on an annual basis, way too much fun for a weeknight!

On Wednesday, March 8, five dozen rambunctious ladies will gather again at Trappers II in Minoa to raise awareness and funds for those in the CNY community whose lives have been impacted by cancer. Proceeds from the event will be contributed directly to CancerConnects, a nonprofit organization that provides free programs and services for cancer patients throughout CNY.

“Seats fill up quickly because everyone knows it’s a blast,” said SDBC Founder Ann Marie Giannino-Otis. “Much more than just a night out with friends, our 60-player Bunco extravaganza is an opportunity to help the people of our community. You might even get to wear a tiara!”

Bunco Babes Against Cancer kicks off with registration and seat assignments at 6:30 p.m.  Play begins at 7 p.m. sharp. Giannino-Otis promised amazing prizes for first, second, and third place winners, as well as a grab bag, raffle and lively cameraderie among new and old friends. In addition to its usual offerings, Trappers II will feature cocktail specials, just for this occasion.

“Register early,” Giannino-Otis said. “You don’t want to miss this.”

A $20 non-refundable fee is required in advance to reserve a place in the festivities.

