Feb 20, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Government

Two candidates seek mayoral seat in Manlius

Two trustees, one justice will seek reelection unopposed

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

The village of Manlius will hold elections on Tuesday, March 21 and voters will have the opportunity to choose a mayor, two trustees and a village justice during the election.

Incumbent mayor Paul Whorrall, of the Citizens Party, is seeking reelection after first being elected to the position in March 2013. Opposing him is Mark-Paul Serafin, of the Visions Party, who has also previously served as mayor of Manlius.

In March 2013, Serafin and Whorrall ran against each other, with Whorrall receiving 869 votes and Serafin 198. The term for the mayor seat is four years.

Two trustee seats are up for election, and incumbent trustees Janice Abdo-Rott and Thomas Pilewski, both of the Citizens Party, will seek reelection unopposed.

Incumbent Village Justice William Bartlett, of the Citizens Party, will also seek reelection to a four-year term unopposed.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at the village center, 1 Arkie Albanese Avenue in Manlius.

The Eagle Bulletin will have candidate profiles in an upcoming edition.

