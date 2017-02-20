Minoa special election brings two candidates for one trustee seat

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Two candidates will seek to fill a village trustee seat at the special village election in Minoa on Tuesday, March 21.

In March 2016, current Mayor Bill Brazill was elected mayor, which left his board of trustees seat open.

Greg Rinaldi, of the Paving Party, was appointed to fill Brazill’s seat last year. Since the term was an appointed position, the term limit was one year.

Kelly Matthes-Modelewski, of the Home Party, is also seeking election as a village trustee. The seat has a term of one year.

Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at the village offices, 240. N. Main Street in Minoa.

The Eagle Bulletin will have candidate profiles in an upcoming edition.

