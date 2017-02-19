One dead in Caz snowmobile accident

One of the two snowmobiles in the head-on crash last Friday. photo courtesy NYS Police

One man is dead and another in the hospital after a head-on snowmobile crash that occurred in the town of Cazenovia last Friday.

According to state police, at approximately 3:52 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 17, State Police in Morrisville responded to a snowmobile collision involving two snowmobiles on Trail S56 in the Town of Cazenovia, in the area of Cobblestone Drive.

Investigation at scene reveals that a 1990 Yamaha being operated by George E. Verdow, age 64, from Tully, was traveling westbound on Trail S56, with another snowmobiler trailing approximately 40 feet behind. A 2012 Artic Cat being operated by Jeffrey S. Hunt, age 52, from Cazenovia, was traveling eastbound on the same trail when, for an unknown reason, drifted into the westbound portion of the trail striking Verdow head-on. Operators of both snowmobiles were ejected.

Verdow was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hunt was air-lifted to SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with head and chest injuries where he was listed in stable condition as of press time.

Investigation is pending into the cause of the accident.

