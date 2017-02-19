Girls Bees back at full strength for sectionals

While the Baldwinsville girls basketball team was quite competitive in late-season home defeats to West Genesee and Fayetteville-Manlius, it wasn’t at full strength for either of those games.

Carolyn Brussel, a key presence in the paint, missed those losses to the Wildcats and Hornets due to injury, but returned in time for last Tuesday’s regular-season finale against Cicero-North Syracuse, where the Bees dominated on Senior Night, smashing the Northstars 69-43.

For C-NS, the challenge involved trying to avenge a 67-41 defeat to the Bees at home a month earlier. The calendar may have changed, but not the result, nor the margin.

Already in a 17-10 lead after a fast-paced opening period, B’ville pulled away during a 17-5 second-quarter spurt and ultimately put C-NS in a 53-23 deficit through three periods.

Brussel marked her return with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jenna Costello and Katie Pascale each finished with 13 points, Pascale adding six assists and four steals.

Behind this trio, Kaylee Lammers got nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Alena Criss chimed in with eight points and four rebounds, while Jordyn Boutilier had six points and Mackenzie Schaffner picked up seven rebounds.

Though nine different C-NS players scored baskets, none had more than the eight points put up by Isabella Kingsley. Nia Williams and Morgan Siechen each had six points, with Ariana Corasaniti, Julianna Vassallo and Aniah Ingram getting five points apiece.

Despite this, B’ville was stuck with the no. 5 seed for the sectional AA tournament. On Tuesday night, the Bees have to travel to no. 4 seed Utica Proctor and need a win in order to get a potential shot at top seed West Genesee or no. 8 seed C-NS in the semifinals later this week.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story