Rockin’ the Redhouse seeks bands for June 9 competition

Redhouse Arts Center is pleased to announce the fifth annual “Rockin’ the Redhouse” event will take place on Friday, June 9, 2017, at the Landmark Theatre. Doors at the Landmark will open at 5:30 p.m. and the competition will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Redhouse Arts Center.

Rockin’ the Redhouse is a friendly, corporate battle-of-the-bands style event, with each band competing to win the title of champion. The event is not only an opportunity for these corporate bands to perform on the big stage at the Landmark Theatre, but a team-building experience for the whole company, since fellow employees and friends have a great time cheering on their bands; a lively and excited crowd is important since audience participation is part of the judging criteria. Each band has 15 minutes of stage time. Last year eight bands entertained over 1,000 audience members and fans, raising over $10,000 to support education scholarships.

Redhouse is currently seeking new corporate bands to participate in hopes of having 10 bands in total for the 2017 event. There is an entry fee for each band which is donated by the company represented by the band. Last year’s bands included Petty Ca$h (Bank of New York Mellon), Six Pack (Anheuser-Busch), Old School (Manlius Pebble Hill), Defense Mechanism (Lockheed Martin), CX Dinosaurs (CXtec), Actuators (Young & Franklin), The Verdict (Bousquet Holstein Law Firm), and The Chillerz (Carrier Corporation). For corporations that don’t have the employee base to put together a band, there are still opportunities to get involved through corporate sponsorships.

For more information on the Rockin’ the Redhouse event, to inquire on entering a corporate band or becoming a sponsor, please call the Redhouse Box Office at (315) 362-2785 or email sue@theredhouse.org.

