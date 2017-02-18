 

Nutrition and Health Expo for Seniors takes place March 18

Pete Headd, Executive Director, Onondaga County Office for Aging is pleased to announce a free, fun-filled Nutrition & Health Expo for Seniors from 10 a.m. to noon March 18 at the CNY Regional Market “F” Shed, located at 2100 Park St. in Syracuse.

This event will include:

    • Community resources, health screenings and massages
    • Strength and balance exercise class
    • A light and healthy breakfast
    • Healthy cooking demonstrations and samples
    • Tai chi class

This free event is sponsored by Onondaga Elders, Inc., in conjunction with the Onondaga County Office for Aging, Nutrition Services. Registration is required. For more information, or to register, please call 315-435-2362 ext.4987 by March 3, 2017.

Local businesses are encouraged to join us as exhibitors/advertisers. Over 300 Onondaga County Seniors are expected to attend; to participate, call 315-435-2362 ext. 4942 by March 3, 2017. The Event Flyer and Sponsor Form are at:  ongov.net/aging/nutrition.html.

