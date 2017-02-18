Area Police Blotter: Weeks of Jan. 24 to Feb. 8

DeWitt

Ebonisha Saunders, 21, of DeWitt, was arrested Feb. 8 on an arrest warrant for theft of services.

Scott Hoffman, 36, of Cicero, was arrested Feb. 7 on an arrest warrant for petit larceny and criminal trespassing.

Karina Vespi, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, aggravated DWI, a DWI, leaving the scene of property damage and driving across hazard markings.

Patrik Gridley, 26, of Cicero, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, a DWI, unsafe move from a lane, driving across hazard markings and failure to dim headlights.

Chonte Turk, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with petit larceny and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Naomi McNeil, 19, of Liverpool, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with petit larceny.

Steven Keegan Jr., 32, of Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with criminal possession of marijuana, acting in a manner injurious to a child, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, unlicensed operator, driving out of class and back seat restraint violations.

Rachel Johnson, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with petit larceny.

Joseph Davila, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with inadequate muffler, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, suspended registration and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Lukwinja Nabwanja, 50, of Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with petit larceny.

Amber Farr-Magid, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with DWI drugs, failure to use designation lane and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Diamond Carter, 23, of DeWitt, was arrested Jan. 30 on a bench warrant for harassment in the second degree.

Lisa Atwood, 41, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with grand larceny in the third degree.

Manlius

Dameon J. Matthews, 27, of North Chittenango Street, Chittenango, was arrested Feb. 8 on a warrant for a suspended registration.

Ryan P. Hebert, 31, of Highbridge Road, Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with a common law DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, an aggravated DWI and driving on sidewalk.

Jacob C. Petro, 23, of Highbridge Street, Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and harassment.

Jashawn C. Wilson, 21, of Thompson Road, North Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and speeding.

Timothy L. Ratliff, 26, of Hillview Circle, Manlius, was arrested Feb. 6 on a bench warrant.

Sasha J. Spinks, 33, of Fobes Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and insufficient turn signal.

Sean W. McCaffery, 18, of Elm Street, Minoa, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Robert K. Kennedy, 32, of Pencee Lane, Manlius, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with a DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, operating out of an interlock restraint, speeding, passing a red signal, speed not reasonable, unsafe lane change, failure to keep right, unlicensed operator and refusal to take a breath test.

Phillip S. Adams, 26, of Blarney Stone Way, Manlius, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with a common law DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

John J. Currado, 22, of Richmond Circle, Chittenango, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with failure to yield right of way, driving across hazard markings, a DWI and a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent.

Jeremy R. Hayman, 36, of Beley Avenue, Mattydale, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with a DWI, an aggravated DWI, failure to use designated lane, unreasonable speed and a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08.

James A. Thomas, 29, of Darlington Road, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, no stop lamp, no plate lamp and uninspected motor vehicle and unlicensed driver.

