What’s on PAC-B? Feb. 18 to 24

Feb 17, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

What’s on PAC-B? Feb. 18 to 24

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Feb. 18

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM Village Board Meeting (2/16/2017)
  • then Board of Education Mtg. (2/6/2017)
  • 3:00 PM “Glacier National Park” Rotary Club @ United Methodist Church
  • 3:45 PM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)
  • 4:40 PM David Harshberger: The Most Ridiculous Push Stick
  • 4:47 PM David Harshberger: Making a Pantry Organizer
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (2/16/2017)
  • then Board of Education Mtg. (2/6/2017)

Sunday, Feb. 19

  • 9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (2/16/2017)
  • then Board of Education Mtg. (2/6/2017)
  • 12:00 PM “Glacier National Park” Rotary Club @ United Methodist Church
  • 12:45 PM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)
  • 1:40 PM David Harshberger: The Most Ridiculous Push Stick
  • 1:47 PM David Harshberger: Making a Pantry Organizer
  • 2:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2008)
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (2/16/2017)
  • then Board of Education Mtg. (2/6/2017)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Feb. 20

  • 9:00 AM “Glacier National Park” Rotary Club @ United Methodist Church
  • 9:45 AM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)
  • 10:40 AM David Harshberger: The Most Ridiculous Push Stick
  • 10:47 AM David Harshberger: Making a Pantry Organizer
  • 11:00 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2008)
  • 12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (2/16/2017)
  • then Board of Education Mtg. (2/6/2017)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM “Glacier National Park” Rotary Club @ United Methodist Church
  • 9:45 PM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)
  • 10:40 PM David Harshberger: The Most Ridiculous Push Stick
  • 10:47 PM David Harshberger: Making a Pantry Organizer
  • 11:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2008)

Tuesday, Feb. 21

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM Pan Loco Steel Drum Band (2/2/2017)
  •  1:45  PM The Hershey Experience (2011)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Night of Jazz (2013)
  • 4:00 PM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2012)
  • 5:00 PM Baker High Choral Showcase & Company “B” (2013)
  • 6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)
  • 7:10 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)
  • 8:30 PM Immersed in India 
  • 9:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)
  • 10:35PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)
  • 11:00PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

Wednesday, Feb. 22

  • 9:00 AM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)
  • 10:10 AM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)
  • 11:30 AM Immersed in India 
  • 12:00PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)
  • 1:35 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)
  • 2:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 6:00 PM Pan Loco Steel Drum Band (2/2/2017)
  • 7:45PM The Hershey Experience (2011)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Night of Jazz (2013)
  • 10:00PM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2012)
  • 11:00PM Baker High Choral Showcase & Company “B” (2013)

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • 9:00 AM Baker Night of Jazz (2013)
  • 10:00AM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2012)
  • 11:00AM Baker High Choral Showcase & Company “B” (2013)
  • 12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)
  • 1:10 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)
  • 2:30 PM Immersed in India 
  • 3:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)
  • 4:35 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)
  • 5:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Pan Loco Steel Drum Band (2/2/2017)
  • 10:45 PM The Hershey Experience (2011)

Friday, Feb. 24

  • 9:00 AM Pan Loco Steel Drum Band (2/2/2017)
  • 10:45AM The Hershey Experience (2011)
  • 12:00PM Baker Night of Jazz (2013)
  • 1:00 PM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2012)
  • 2:00 PM Baker High Choral Showcase & Company “B” (2013)
  • 3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)
  • 4:10 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)
  • 5:30 PM Immersed in India 
  • 6:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)
  • 7:35 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)
  • 8:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

