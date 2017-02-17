What’s on PAC-B? Feb. 18 to 24

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Feb. 18

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM Village Board Meeting (2/16/2017)

then Board of Education Mtg. (2/6/2017)

3:00 PM “Glacier National Park” Rotary Club @ United Methodist Church

3:45 PM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)

4:40 PM David Harshberger: The Most Ridiculous Push Stick

4:47 PM David Harshberger: Making a Pantry Organizer

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (2/16/2017)

then Board of Education Mtg. (2/6/2017)

Sunday, Feb. 19

9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (2/16/2017)

then Board of Education Mtg. (2/6/2017)

12:00 PM “Glacier National Park” Rotary Club @ United Methodist Church

12:45 PM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)

1:40 PM David Harshberger: The Most Ridiculous Push Stick

1:47 PM David Harshberger: Making a Pantry Organizer

2:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2008)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (2/16/2017)

then Board of Education Mtg. (2/6/2017)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Feb. 20

9:00 AM “Glacier National Park” Rotary Club @ United Methodist Church

9:45 AM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)

10:40 AM David Harshberger: The Most Ridiculous Push Stick

10:47 AM David Harshberger: Making a Pantry Organizer

11:00 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2008)

12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (2/16/2017)

then Board of Education Mtg. (2/6/2017)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM “Glacier National Park” Rotary Club @ United Methodist Church

9:45 PM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)

10:40 PM David Harshberger: The Most Ridiculous Push Stick

10:47 PM David Harshberger: Making a Pantry Organizer

11:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2008)

Tuesday, Feb. 21

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM Pan Loco Steel Drum Band (2/2/2017)

1:45 PM The Hershey Experience (2011)

3:00 PM Baker Night of Jazz (2013)

4:00 PM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2012)

5:00 PM Baker High Choral Showcase & Company “B” (2013)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)

7:10 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)

8:30 PM Immersed in India

9:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)

10:35PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)

11:00PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

Wednesday, Feb. 22

9:00 AM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)

10:10 AM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)

11:30 AM Immersed in India

12:00PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)

1:35 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)

2:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM Pan Loco Steel Drum Band (2/2/2017)

7:45PM The Hershey Experience (2011)

9:00 PM Baker Night of Jazz (2013)

10:00PM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2012)

11:00PM Baker High Choral Showcase & Company “B” (2013)

Thursday, Feb. 23

9:00 AM Baker Night of Jazz (2013)

10:00AM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2012)

11:00AM Baker High Choral Showcase & Company “B” (2013)

12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)

1:10 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)

2:30 PM Immersed in India

3:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)

4:35 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)

5:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Pan Loco Steel Drum Band (2/2/2017)

10:45 PM The Hershey Experience (2011)

Friday, Feb. 24

9:00 AM Pan Loco Steel Drum Band (2/2/2017)

10:45AM The Hershey Experience (2011)

12:00PM Baker Night of Jazz (2013)

1:00 PM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2012)

2:00 PM Baker High Choral Showcase & Company “B” (2013)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)

4:10 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)

5:30 PM Immersed in India

6:00 PM St. Lawrence River Stories (2003)

7:35 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)

8:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story