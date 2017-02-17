Porcelain painter Mary Gosden joins Cazenovia Artisans

Artist Mary Gosden and her painted porcelain art soon will join Cazenovia Artisans. A reception for Gosden and her work will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the gallery at 39 Albany St. Light refreshments will be served.

Gosden has been creating art and music her entire life. In 1986 she earned a bachelor’s degree in music education with performance honors from Syracuse University. She has also been featured on two award-winning cable television programs in which she demonstrated painting. Currently, Mary travels internationally teaching three- and four-day porcelain painting seminars.

Gosden has developed her own style of painting on porcelain with use of modern materials and methods (including her own sandblasting) that make her work unique and distinctive worldwide. She gives several demonstrations each year to art leagues, civic groups and shows and seminars in Europe and Canada. She does commissioned work.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story