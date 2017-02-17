Astronomer to speak about extra-solar planets and their potential for supporting life

The Richard S. Perkins Observatory. Leslie Hebb checks on the mounting of the new telescope.

Dr. Leslie Hebb, astronomer and assistant professor of physics at the Hobart and William Smith Colleges, will give a presentation at the college on March 1 that is open to the entire community.

Hebb will present on the launch of NASA’s Kepler mission in 2009 and the resulting information — with the number of known exoplanets now reaching almost 5,000, including almost 500 multi-planet “solar systems.” She will discuss the current thinking on how planetary systems form and evolve, the likelihood of habitable worlds and the future of space exploration.

Cazenovia College’s Division of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the Office of Admissions, along with the CNY Observers and Observing are hosting the lecture on Wednesday, March 1, in the Morgan Room of Hubbard Hall on the college campus. The event is one of a series of Science Café lectures, with a reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the talk set for 7 p.m. After the presentation, an informal Q&A will follow until 8:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For directions to the Cazenovia College campus, visit cazenovia.edu/directions.

