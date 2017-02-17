 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Astronomer to speak about extra-solar planets and their potential for supporting life

Feb 17, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment

Astronomer to speak about extra-solar planets and their potential for supporting life

The Richard S. Perkins Observatory. Leslie Hebb checks on the mounting of the new telescope.

Dr. Leslie Hebb, astronomer and assistant professor of physics at the Hobart and William Smith Colleges, will give a presentation at the college on March 1 that is open to the entire community.

Hebb will present on the launch of NASA’s Kepler mission in 2009 and the resulting information — with the number of known exoplanets now reaching almost 5,000, including almost 500 multi-planet “solar systems.” She will discuss the current thinking on how planetary systems form and evolve, the likelihood of habitable worlds and the future of space exploration.

Cazenovia College’s Division of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the Office of Admissions, along with the CNY Observers and Observing are hosting the lecture on Wednesday, March 1, in the Morgan Room of Hubbard Hall on the college campus. The event is one of a series of Science Café lectures, with a reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the talk set for 7 p.m. After the presentation, an informal Q&A will follow until 8:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For directions to the Cazenovia College campus, visit cazenovia.edu/directions.

 

Comment on this Story

Porcelain painter Mary Gosden joins Cazenovia Artisans
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: