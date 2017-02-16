Syracuse Rotary Foundation donates $1,500 to the East Area Family YMCA to help kids with special needs

The Syracuse Rotary Foundation has donated $1,500 to the East Area Family YMCA in support of Camp Iroquois scholarships for Y Kids Inc., an inclusion program for kids with special needs.

Even the most stable families face financial challenges. Yet in caring for a child with special needs, these families are presented with urgent — often overwhelming — financial challenges. The Y Kids Inc. program is provided free of charge to individuals with a developmental disability and qualifying documentation who reside in Onondaga County and live at home with their families.

This contribution from the Syracuse Rotary Foundation will be used to support families in need of financial assistance and will provide five additional five camper scholarships in 2017. The Y Kids Inc. program allows kids of all ages and abilities to have the opportunity to discover who they are and what they can achieve.

“This donation will help more children experience swimming lessons, art classes, fitness training, sports, social skills classes and recreational support at the Y,” said Mara Roberts, director of philanthropy for the YMCA of Greater Syracuse. “The Rotarians of Syracuse have provided nearly $6500 over four years in support of the life-changing work we provide for children and families at the Y.”

