Susan C. Klein, 90

Susan C. Klein, 90, of Skaneateles, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Auburn Community Hospital. Susan is pre-deceased by her loving husband Richard in 1991. Susan volunteered her time for many years at FISH and Meals on Wheels in the Skaneateles area. Susan’s hobbies were playing bridge, domino’s, bowling and gardening. She was an avid reader also. Susan is survived by a sister, Betina Bassi, a daughter, Elizabeth Bettis, of Skaneateles, a son, Rick (Terri) Klein, of Oswego, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Services are private, she will be buried in Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles. Contributions can be made to the Skaneateles Library Association 49 East Genesee Street, Skaneateles.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story