NOPL news: Fun, free events all break week long at NOPL

Sledding, skiing, snowball fights and snow angels. These might have been a few of the activities that you were looking forward to doing with your kids or grandkids during winter break. This isn’t your typical winter though, and the below-average snowfall might be leaving you wondering what to do during mid-winter break. Why not join us at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) for one of our many fun, free events this week?

Tween Time – Craft Day: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 21, at NOPL North Syracuse. Put your duct tape skills to the test! We’ll make jewelry and wallets and have other fun crafts. For ages 8 to 12.

Family Movie – “The Secret Life of Pets”: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at NOPL North Syracuse. Rated PG.

Learn Book Art: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at NOPL Brewerton. Our Book Artist will be on hand to show you the basics and get you started on a project. For ages 10 and up.

Room Escape Game – ‘The Signal’: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at NOPL Cicero. Gather clues, solve puzzles, travel through time, and explore the history of communication in the room-escape puzzle game for the whole family!

Wade Live! Comedy & Magic Show: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at NOPL Brewerton. Join us for an exciting show filled with hilarious comedy, mind-blowing magic, tons of audience participation, and a mind-reading yellow chicken!

This special lineup of events is in addition to the regular Lego and Maker clubs, story times, and adult programs. A full listing of events is available at nopl.org/events.

Space is limited for these events, so we recommend registering in advance. To sign up, visit nopl.org or call us at 315-676-7484 (Brewerton), 315-458-6184 (North Syracuse) or 315-699-2032 (Cicero).

