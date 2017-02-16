From the Skaneateles Rotary Club

Submitted by Roy McDonald

PRESIDENT’S CORNER … by Prez Bill

Greetings Skantarians! Last week gave us a chance to discuss, as a Club, a plethora of Club business. Front and center was Lori Ruhlman’s presentation on the upcoming Women’s Day event at The Lodge and the distribution of posters and flyer advertising same. Thank you, Lori! There was also discussion about our 2017 grant application and a couple of worthy causes were identified. Any further suggestions should be brought to the attention of Cathy Powell, our Club’s grant chairperson. Thank you and see you all at the Valentine’s Day Dinner!

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS TRANSPORT NEWORK

Disabled Dewitt Rotary donated $1444 and Skaneateles Rotary donated $ 500 to purchase magnetic signs for the vans to generate awareness to veterans and to solicit volunteers.The DAV transport vans cover all of Central New York, Mohawk Valley and up north. Volunteer drivers are very much needed by DAV ! BTW. kudos to our own John Moran is one of the many volunteer that drive these vehicle.

Pictured l-r are: Debb Parker, Dewitt Rotarian and volunteer DAV driver; Sue Reisman, Dewitt Rotarian; Bill Conole, Skaneateles Rotarian; and Dewitt Rotarians Mark Matt and Ken Souser

International Women’s Day + Rotary = Making Change!

This night will be a dynamic blend of community activism, Rotary goodwill, and fun among friends. Rally your friends and come join hands to make a difference!

After nearly eradicating polio from the face of the earth, Rotary International has taken on another disease that impacts everyone and threatens to become a tsunami in terms of our health care system: Alzheimer’s Disease.

This is the focus of the Skaneateles Rotary Club’s third annual International Women’s Day Celebration, which is Thursday, March 9th, at the Lodge.

Rotarians in a club on Martha’s Vineyard started this now-global Rotary effort because they asked themselves: “With polio on the way out, what is the next disease that affects everybody?” The answer was clear: Alzheimer’s Disease.

While polio cripples the body, Alzheimer’s cripples the mind. Alzheimer’s not only devastates families, it devastates communities. If left unsolved, public health officials say this disease will devastate the entire health care system within the next ten years. It is being called the most critical public health crisis facing America. It is also being called a “tsunami” and “sinkhole” as told so well in a PBS documentary January 25th.

Why is it a focus of our Skaneateles Rotary Club’s International Women’s Day event? Women bear a disproportionate amount of the Alzheimer’s burden. They are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, AND they are much more likely to be caregivers. Two-thirds of all Alzheimer’s caregivers are women.

Join us for this festive night with a purpose!

Tickets are $50. Go to: www.iwd.yapsody.com to register.

All proceeds will combat Alzheimer’s disease.

Contact Amy Tormey with any questions: tormeyesl@verizon.net

