Canton Woods: Neighborhood advisors available to help seniors

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

By Ruth Troy

Director

Did you know Canton Woods has two Neighborhood Advisors/Outreach Workers available to assist seniors 60 and over in the towns of Lysander and Van Buren? They can help you with information and referral, as well as determine if you may be eligible for benefit programs. Call or come by and meet with your Neighborhood Advisor; 315-638-4536.

Vera House. Canton Woods is collecting toiletry items for Vera House this month. Please drop off new toiletry items at the center through Feb. 28. Please pick up an extra bottle of shampoo, deodorant, soap or any personal item when you do your shopping and bring it to Canton Woods. Thank you!

The winter weather has arrived. Listed below are reminders of policies for inclement weather.

Weather related closings:

If Syracuse schools are closed, there is no PEACE lunch.

Meals on Wheels is closed if the Baldwinsville and/or Liverpool schools are closed.

Canton Woods is closed only when the village of Baldwinsville is closed.

As always, use your best judgment for staying safe in the winter months.

Art Group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 21 at Canton Woods. New participants welcome.

Book Club is set to gather at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. The book for the February’s meeting is “Double Blind,” by Chris Bohjalian. Get reading, and join the lively discussion!

Bunco is on our calendar for 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Please call and sign up to play. Please call the day before or very early on the day of Bunco and get your name on the list so we can plan based upon the number of interested players.

February is National Heart Health Month! As part of our focus on improved heart health, at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24, a pharmacist from our local Walgreens will be at Canton Woods to provide helpful information on your heart health.

HEAP 2016-17 (Home Energy Assistance Program) is now open. If you need assistance with a HEAP application, please contact your outreach workers at 315-638-4536.

AARP Defensive Driving class is scheduled for March 9. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for more information and to sign up; 315-638-4536.

Looking ahead to March and St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17: Step Dancers from Rince Na Sonas Irish Dance School will delight us with their dancing at 11 a.m. on March 17. Come and enjoy the festive show, make a reservation and stay for lunch.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315-638-4536) and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday, Feb. 24, the menu includes beef Bourguignon served over buttered egg noodles, lemon garlic green beans, fresh grapes and fresh baked whole wheat dinner roll. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

To learn more, call 325-638-4536 or visit

baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

