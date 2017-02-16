Biden to visit Colgate on March 24

Colgate University will welcome U.S. Vice President Joe Biden as the next speaker in the Kerschner Family Series Global Leaders at Colgate. Biden will address the Colgate community at 6:15 p.m. Friday, March 24, in Sanford Field House.

While Biden’s address will be free and open to the public, tickets are required. Information will be posted at colgate.edu/globalleaders a s it becomes available. For those unable to attend, the event will be live-streamed at colgate.edu.

A graduate of the University of Delaware and Syracuse University College of Law, Biden became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate, taking his seat with the Delaware delegation at age 29. Biden represented his state for 36 years before becoming the 47th Vice President of the United States.

As chairman or ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee for 17 years, then-Senator Biden worked on criminal justice issues, including the landmark 1994 Crime Act and the Violence Against Women Act. He helped to shape U.S. foreign policy as chairman or ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for 12 years. He has been at the forefront of issues and legislation related to terrorism, weapons of mass destruction, post-Cold War Europe, the Middle East and Southwest Asia.

As the 47th Vice President of the United States, Biden continued his leadership on important issues facing the nation and represented the United States abroad, traveling over 1.2 million miles to more than 50 countries. He convened sessions of the president’s cabinet, led interagency efforts, and worked with Congress to raise the living standards of middle-class Americans, reduce gun violence, address violence against women and end cancer as we know it.

Since leaving the White House in January, Biden has launched a new foundation to continue his fight against cancer.

