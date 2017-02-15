 

Town board schedules special meeting on consolidation

Feb 15, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Government

Town board schedules special meeting on consolidation

The Cazenovia Town Board has scheduled a special meeting about the proposed town/village consolidation for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the town office at 7 Albany St. The meeting will consist of presentations by CACDA Executive Director Lauren Lines on the state grant process behind consolidation, and by Town Attorney John Langey who will provide an overview on the legal ramifications of consolidation. The meeting is open to the public.

Town Supervisor Bill Zupan said he also plans to create a committee of stakeholders to discuss the consolidation process as it moves forward — made up of town and village officials — and to schedule committee meetings so “anybody from the public can come and be informed as we go along.”

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

