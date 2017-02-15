Paige’s Butterfly Run adds second Pedaling 4 Paige location

Feb 15, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Bulletin, Eagle Observer, Health & Fitness, News, Nonprofits, Skaneateles Press, Star Review
Paige’s Butterfly Run Inc. has added a second location for its Pedaling 4 Paige fundraiser in March. Above is a scene from the 2015 Paige’s Butterfly Run. (Submitted photo)
Paige’s Butterfly Run, Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of Pedaling 4 Paige – A Spinning Event to the Skaneateles community. A critical part of Central New York’s efforts to fight pediatric cancer and blood disorders in children for more than 20 years, Paige’s Butterfly Run, Inc. has raised $2.5 million dollars to date.
Now in its second year, Pedaling 4 Paige will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Gold’s Gym DeWitt and Gazella Training–Fitness–Yoga in Skaneateles. Participants can register online at pbrun.org/pedaling4paige to ride as individuals or form a team of four to ride for one or more hours. Between both locations, there are 48 bikes for 192 participants of all ages and levels. Each of the four one-hour spinning sessions will be led by instructors from each of the respective facilities.
Registration for Pedaling 4 Paige is open to the public at pbrun.org and is $25. There is a minimum fundraising donation of $50 per hour ridden in addition to the one-time registration fee.
“We were excited in 2016 to expand our support for the fight against pediatric cancer by introducing Pedaling 4 Paige, with our partners at Gold’s Gym,” said Chris Arnold, president of Paige’s Butterfly Run, Inc. and Paige’s dad. “That first P4P raised over $12,000 for the cause, so we’re even more excited this year to also collaborate with Gazella Training, with a 2017 goal of raising over $15,000.”
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
