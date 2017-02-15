 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Paige’s Butterfly Run adds second Pedaling 4 Paige location

Feb 15, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Bulletin, Eagle Observer, Health & Fitness, News, Nonprofits, Skaneateles Press, Star Review

Paige’s Butterfly Run adds second Pedaling 4 Paige location

Paige’s Butterfly Run Inc. has added a second location for its Pedaling 4 Paige fundraiser in March. Above is a scene from the 2015 Paige’s Butterfly Run. (Submitted photo)

Paige’s Butterfly Run, Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of Pedaling 4 Paige – A Spinning Event to the Skaneateles community. A critical part of Central New York’s efforts to fight pediatric cancer and blood disorders in children for more than 20 years, Paige’s Butterfly Run, Inc. has raised $2.5 million dollars to date.

Now in its second year, Pedaling 4 Paige will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Gold’s Gym DeWitt and Gazella Training–Fitness–Yoga in Skaneateles. Participants can register online at pbrun.org/pedaling4paige to ride as individuals or form a team of four to ride for one or more hours. Between both locations, there are 48 bikes for 192 participants of all ages and levels. Each of the four one-hour spinning sessions will be led by instructors from each of the respective facilities.

Gold’s Gym

  • 1 to 2 p.m. Renee Underwood
  • 2 to 3 p.m. Jennifer La Valle
  • 3 to 4 p.m. Kristen Henderson
  • 4 to 5 p.m.  Patrick Shaw

Gazella Training-Fitness-Yoga 

  • 1 to 2 p.m. Chris Hueber
  • 2 to 3 p.m. Shannon Fermano
  • 3 to 4 p.m. Sandy Pine
  • 4 to 5 p.m.  Reem Jishi

Registration for Pedaling 4 Paige is open to the public at pbrun.org and is $25. There is a minimum fundraising donation of $50 per hour ridden in addition to the one-time registration fee.

“We were excited in 2016 to expand our support for the fight against pediatric cancer by introducing Pedaling 4 Paige, with our partners at Gold’s Gym,” said Chris Arnold, president of Paige’s Butterfly Run, Inc. and Paige’s dad. “That first P4P raised over $12,000 for the cause, so we’re even more excited this year to also collaborate with Gazella Training, with a 2017 goal of raising over $15,000.”

Comment on this Story

Life after Lily: L'pool mom writes book on surviving the death of a child
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: