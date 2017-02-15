New strategic planning committee to focus on Madison County success

Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman John Becker and Madison County Administrator Mark Scimone have announced the formation of a special Steering Committee to help guide an upcoming strategic planning initiative. Work associated with this plan is aimed at strategically aligning county departments and the entire county workforce on projects and programs that provide both outstanding service and value to the citizens and taxpayers of Madison County.

The initiative is referred to as Madison County’s Success Plan

“Through the Success Planning process, we are working to focus our efforts on delivering high quality services while also providing value to the taxpayers of Madison County,” Becker said.

According to Becker, the Success Plan will be comprised of three key integrated areas of focus: The first outlines specific goals that define success for the year for Madison County; the second is an Operating Plan detailing the work to achieve the goals; and the third is a quarterly performance scorecard that will measure success in achieving the goals.

“We want the Success Planning process to be very open and collaborative,” Becker said. “Our Steering Committee will represent voices from Madison County’s business, education, health care and non-profit communities, as well as men and women from various departments within Madison County.”

In addition, Madison County residents will have the opportunity to contribute to the planning process through focus groups that will be conducted in February and a public input survey. The survey is now accessible on the County’s website (www.MadisonCounty.ny.gov) and at various locations across the county including libraries, the Department of Motor Vehicles office, town halls, and the County Office Building.

Members of the Success Plan Steering Committee include:

Mark Scimone, Madison County Administrator

Pete Walrod, Supervisor, Town of Georgetown

Joseph Magliocca, Supervisor, City of Oneida

Eric Faisst, Director, Madison County Public Health Department

Teisha Cook, Director, Madison County Mental Health Department

Althea Barney, Probation Supervisor, Madison County Probation Department

Wally Fallon, Senior Highway Crew Supervisor, Madison County Highway Department

Mary Burkett, Senior Motor Vehicle Representative, Madison County DMV

Betsy Kennedy, Director, Cazenovia Public Library

Melissa Spicer, CEO, Clear Path for Veterans

Kipp Hicks, Executive Director, Madison County Industrial Development Agency

Ronald Chesbrough, Ph.D., President, Cazenovia College

June Clarke, Superintendent of Schools, Canastota Central School District

John Clute, Mayor, Village of Wampsville

“The Success Plan and performance scorecard will be shared with the community so it will be easy for residents to see what the goals are, what the plan is to achieve the goals, and what grade we are scoring on our work to achieve the goals,” Scimone said. “The entire process is collaborative and provides the community with an opportunity to see the blueprint we will be following to provide best in class service and value our community.”

Madison County has hired TransPro Consulting, a national public sector management company, to help guide Success Plan development.

Work on the Success Plan will take place over the next several months and will be presented to the Madison County Board of Supervisors for adoption in June.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story