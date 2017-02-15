New owners for a new era: Wysocki’s Manor hosts grand re-opening Feb. 18

Wysocki’s Manor celebrates its 70th anniversary and its grand re-opening Saturday, Feb. 18. New owners Jamie and Kristin Jeroloman have renovated the interior of the facility and will make improvements outside in the spring. (Courtesy of Jamie Jeroloman)

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

A pillar of Cicero celebrations has two reasons to celebrate this weekend: Wysocki’s Manor turns 70 this year, and the beloved wedding venue’s new owners will host a grand re-opening celebration this Saturday, Feb. 18.

Jamie and Kristin Jeroloman took ownership of Wysocki’s in October 2016. Jamie Jeroloman, who has owned and operated Jammin Beats DJs for the last 14 years, said he and his wife had been looking to buy a banquet facility.

“We’ve been working with Jim and Mary [Wysocki] quite a bit for the past year and a half,” Jeroloman said. “We’ve just been growing and growing.”

In addition to DJ services, the Jerolomans had branched out into providing chairs, linens and other items for weddings and events.

“We were handling just about every aspect except for hosting the location itself,” he said.

With the help of what Jeroloman called “a really good team,” he and his wife have been working on modernizing Wysocki’s Manor inside and out.

“We’ve really cleaned up a lot of the rooms, brought the sparkle back here,” he said. “We still kept its charm and the history of the place is still here. Everything is still intact — it’s just a matter of freshening things up.”

Wysocki’s Manor is also teaming up with Limp Lizard to revise its menu.

“They’re working with us to get a new menu [that] is a little more geared towards what people expect for weddings,” Jeroloman said.

Jeroloman said he and his wife are “ecstatic” to take ownership of a Cicero landmark that has been seven decades in the making.

“It’s been great to know that we’re part of something that’s been here for so long. It’s a great part of the community,” Jeroloman said. “Everybody has a story to share about Wysocki’s — they have a relative or someone they know that has been married here. We’ve had generations of people wanting to get married here because their parents or grandparents got married here.”

As for the re-opening and anniversary celebration, Wysocki’s Manor is opening its doors to show off its revamped reception rooms and let community members mingle with wedding and event vendors such as florists, bakers and photographers. The event is free and attendees can enter to win prizes such as free DJ services, a free photo booth and other door prizes.

“We’ve just been putting a lot of work inside, and when the spring comes we’re going to put a lot of work in outside,” Jeroloman said.

Inside Wysocki’s Manor, guests will be able to tour the Carriage House (which can accommodate up to 250 people), the Crystal Room (which can fit up to 165 people) and Hickory Hall, which has space for 125 guests.

Once the warmer weather hits, the Jerolomans will be making improvements to Wysocki’s Manor’s outdoor ceremony spaces and gardens.

“Everybody’s looking forward to Wysocki’s coming back to the original glory that it used to be,” Jeroloman said. “There’s a lot of work ahead of us and we’re just starting out here. Over the next few years we’re hoping to grow on that and have this place back in tip-top shape.”

