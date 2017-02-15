Local swimmers perform well at district championships

26 members of the Skaneateles Lightning YMCA Swim Team place in the top three in their respective events at the 2017 YMCA Central NY District Championships, February 4-5, 2017.

Hamilton, NY, Feb 4-5, 2017: Skaneateles Lightning traveled this weekend to a two day meet at Colgate University to compete in the YMCA Central NY District Championships. This meet featured eight teams from Central NY.

Eight-year-old Ella Virginia placed first in the 25 yard Backstroke and second and the 25 yard Butterfly. Teammate Mia Johnson placed third in the 25 yard Freestyle. Both swimmers were members of the first place District Championship 100 yard Freestyle Relay with teammates Julia Williams and Landyn Bennett.

In the boys 8 & under division, Houston Bynum placed third in the 25 yard Freestyle and Tritan Boucher placed third in the 25 yard Backstroke. Tritan and Houston placed second in the 100 yard Freestyle relay with teammates Cal Johnson and Luke Olmstead.

The 9-10-year-old boys division was represented by Jonah Williams who was the District Champion in both the 100 yard Medley and the 50 yard Breaststroke. Jonah also took third place in the 50 yard Freestyle.

The 11–12-year-old girls won the 2017 District Dual Meet and District Championship titles. Hana Spaulding won the 50 yard Freestyle, breaking a 30 year-old district record in the process. Hana also took first in the 200 yard Freestyle and 100 yard Freestyle. Morgan Kingsley was awarded first place in both the 200 yard Individual Medley and 50 yard Breaststroke and third in the 50 yard Backstroke. Alice Spaulding finished second place in the 200 yard Individual Medley and Chloe Hanson placed third in the 50 yard Breaststroke. Morgan, Chloe, Hana and Alice won the District Champion title in the 200 yard Medley Relay.

In the boy’s 11–12-year-old division, Justin Nowicki won the 200 yard Medley, placed second in the 100 yard Freestyle, and took third in the 50 yard Butterfly. Justin was joined by teammates Zach Drotar, Fin Foody, and Quincy Moore in winning the 200 yard Freestyle Relay.

Representing the 13–14-year-olds, AJ Teixeira earned three gold medals in the boys 200 yard Medley, 100 yard Freestyle and 100 yard Breaststroke. Teammate Sam Olmsted placed third in the boys 100 yard Backstroke and Lily Buchholz placed second in the girls 100 yard Freestyle and third in the 100 yard Backstroke.

Lastly, in the 15 & over division, Noelle Staso placed second in the girls 100 yard Butterfly and 100 yard Breaststroke, and teammate Terry Omans placed third in the boys 100 yard Backstroke.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story