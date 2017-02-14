 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

F-M Cheer advances to state finals

Feb 14, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, High School

F-M Cheer advances to state finals

(Submitted Photo)

The Fayetteville-Manlius Varsity Cheerleading team will compete in the state finals on March 4 at SRC Arena after taking second place in sectional finals. Members of the team include, back row from left, Assistant Coach Amanda Rigling, Sydney Sigler, Carissa Garland, Sarah Center, Hannah Center, Riley Randall, Cassidy Wing, Madi Buczek, Erin Quigley and Coach Kristen Nelson, and, front row from left, Hannah Koldin, Julia Ceravolo, Sabrina Salzberg, Abby Gelatt and Riley Miller.

Comment on this Story

WinterFest 2017 lives up to its name on wintery weekend
Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: