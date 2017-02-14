F-M Cheer advances to state finals

Feb 14, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, High School
(Submitted Photo)
The Fayetteville-Manlius Varsity Cheerleading team will compete in the state finals on March 4 at SRC Arena after taking second place in sectional finals. Members of the team include, back row from left, Assistant Coach Amanda Rigling, Sydney Sigler, Carissa Garland, Sarah Center, Hannah Center, Riley Randall, Cassidy Wing, Madi Buczek, Erin Quigley and Coach Kristen Nelson, and, front row from left, Hannah Koldin, Julia Ceravolo, Sabrina Salzberg, Abby Gelatt and Riley Miller.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
