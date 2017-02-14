F-M Cheer advances to state finals

(Submitted Photo)

The Fayetteville-Manlius Varsity Cheerleading team will compete in the state finals on March 4 at SRC Arena after taking second place in sectional finals. Members of the team include, back row from left, Assistant Coach Amanda Rigling, Sydney Sigler, Carissa Garland, Sarah Center, Hannah Center, Riley Randall, Cassidy Wing, Madi Buczek, Erin Quigley and Coach Kristen Nelson, and, front row from left, Hannah Koldin, Julia Ceravolo, Sabrina Salzberg, Abby Gelatt and Riley Miller.

