Classic Film Presentation at New Woodstock Free Library

Steve Hayes

Classics film expert Steve Hayes to screen and provide commentary on the 1947 romantic fantasy film “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir”

The New Woodstock Free Library has announced the appearance of classics film expert Steve Hayes to screen and provide commentary on the 1947 romantic fantasy film “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the library. This is the third consecutive year the New Woodstock native, now residing in New York City, has made an appearance at the library. Reservations recommended, but not required at 662-3134.

Hayes is an actor and host of the hit YouTube show: “Steve Hayes: Tired Old Queen at the Movies”. He was a guest host on Turner Classic Movies to celebrate their Twentieth Reunion in 2014, introducing the sci-fi classic, “Them!” with Robert Osborne. As an actor, he starred in Fine Line Feature’s “Trick” and “The Big Gay Musical” and is featured in the upcoming film “Hooked” written and directed by Max Emerson. On stage, he has performed his two one- person shows; “Toq Live! and “Steve Hayes: Hollywood Reunion” throughout the country.

Hayes appeared at the Conn. Rep. Theatre Nutmeg Series playing Horton in “Seussical: The Musical”, Pseudolis in “A Funny Thing Happened On the Way To The Forum”, Mayor Shinn in “The Music Man”, The Barber in “Man Of La Mancha”, Calliope in “Xanadu” and Twimble/Womper in “How To Succeed”. He was also the Modern Major General in “The Pirates of Penzance” directed by Terrance Mann. He played Edna in “Hairspray”, Polonius in “Hamlet”, Wendall in “The Penguin Tango” and most recently; Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast” at The Red House Theatre, Syracuse. He will next be at the Red House in “Six Degrees of Separation” March 9-18th.

For more information about this and other programs call 662-3134 or visit the library’s web page at midyorklib.org/newwoodstock.

All exhibits and presentations at the library are free and open to the public.

The New Woodstock Free Library is located at 2106 Main Street (Route 13) in the hamlet of New Woodstock.

