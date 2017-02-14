Camillus PD to collect expired, unused meds

 

Feb 14, 2017 Eagle Observer, Skaneateles Press

The Camillus Community Coalition on Substance Abuse is hosting a resource night on Feb. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at West Genesee High School for anyone interested in learning more information and working with local agencies on the Heroin and Opioid crisis facing our communities. The Key Note Speaker is Christie Casciano from Channel 9 News.

Other presenters are: Dr. Ross Sullivan from Upstate University Hospital, Beth Hurny the Executive Director at Prevention Network and a guest speaker, Nate C.

This community event is free to the public. Free child care will be provided.

The Camillus Police Department will be collecting any unused, or expired medication for safe disposal as part of this event.

Town of Camillus Police Department

4600 W. Genesee St

Syracuse, NY 13219

