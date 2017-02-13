Students raising funds for After the Ball celebration

Skaneateles High School seniors to raise funds for After the Ball event

Skaneateles High School seniors and their parents are raising funds for their After The Ball Celebration, scheduled for Friday, June 3. This annual celebration offers a safe environment where seniors can extend the fun of their senior ball through the overnight hours and enjoy a final evening of comradery with their peers before embarking on their post-high school ventures.

To be held at the Ultimate Goal, this year’s After the Ball event will take on a Casino Night/James Bond theme, featuring a popular hypnotist show, games of chance, lucky number auctions and a live auction, allowing students opportunities throughout the night to use “funny money” to win prizes and celebrate the culmination of their high school program.

This long-standing tradition was started in 2006 by Parents and Community and Teens Together (P.A.C.T.) in an effort to provide safe, alcohol and drug free alternative activities for students in the community. The co-chairs of this year’s event, Arleen VanRiper and Kim Driscoll emphasize that “It is only with the support of the Skaneateles community that our seniors are able to have an exciting, safe After the Ball celebration. We can’t thank you enough for your support!”

In past years, local merchants and community members have generously donated to After the Ball, and the Class of 2017 is hopeful that the Skaneateles community will once again support this effort. In order to fund the event, students will be selling raffle tickets priced at $5 each. Prizes include: $500 cash – Courtesy of Friends of Dave Pirro; a one-year family membership to the Skaneateles YMCA; a one night stay for two people at Mirbeau Inn and Spa; four tickets to “Motown: The Musical” at the Landmark Theater; a gift from Skaneateles Jewelry; a large handcrafted mirror from Bartolotta Furniture; and a homey furnishing from Nest 58. The drawing will be held on Friday, March 10 during the Senior Class Pasta Dinner, which takes place at Skaneateles High School. Ticket holders need not be present to win.

Money collected will be used by the parent committees to cover the cost of food and decorations, and to purchase prizes for the students to win. Examples of prizes include televisions, computers, watches, sporting goods, games, electronics, mountain bikes, kayaks, mini fridges and items for dorm rooms. Senior class students will be selling raffle tickets through Wednesday, March 8th. Community members can purchase tickets from any member of the senior class or from students selling at Tops Market on Saturday, February 18th and Sunday, February 19th. For those who prefer to make a cash donation, checks can be mailed directly to: Kim Driscoll, After the Ball Committee Chairperson, c/o P.A.C.T., 3051 East Lake Road, Skaneateles, NY 13152. Make checks payable to P.A.C.T. Donations are tax-deductible. P.A.C.T. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

