WG girls basketball locks up league title

A small part of the West Genesee girls basketball team’s quest is complete, the Wildcats sole owners of the CNY Counties League regular-season title and on the brink of a perfect run through the league.

Now, though, the Wildcats can go after its bigger goal – namely, a first Section III Class AA title in 23 years, made possible by a team with multiple scoring options and a defense that saves its best work for critical periods.

WG went to Liverpool last Tuesday night to face the same side it beat 60-46 at home two weeks earlier. This game was just as challenging, and yet the result was a near duplicate in terms of numbers as the Wildcats this time claimed a 58-46 decision.

With a steady attack, the Wildcats moved in front of Liverpool, 14-7, through one period. Then the pace picked up on both ends and it stood 30-23 at halftime, the Warriors having a great opportunity to make a run and give WG its first league loss of the winter.

Like so many other times this season, though, the Wildcats would assert its control in the late going thanks to sisters Madison and Mackenzie Smith. Madison Smith worked inside for 18 points, while Mackenzie Smith 15 points included three 3-pointers as Haley Collins (eight points) and Camryn Chawgo (seven points) helped out.

Liverpool lost despite a well-balanced effort led by Kyra Grimshaw, who nearly reached a double-double thanks to 13 points and nine rebounds. Jenna Wike and Breanna Socker each got 11 poitns, with Wike adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals as Bella Barner got six points and Holly Sleeth added five rebounds.

From there, things got easier for WG as it met Henninger Thursday night in its last regular-season home game and beat the Black Knights 54-34.

The Senior Night festivities led to an uneven start as the Wildcats and Henninger were tied, 12-12, but once WG closed the half on an 18-6 run, it never got caught. Chawgo led with 13 points, while Kaitlyn Walker picked up 10 points. Madison Smith, Elle Lazore and Olivia Davoli each had seven points as Mackenzie Smith got six points.

To end the regular season, WG would visit Corcoran Tuesday night, and then rest for a week before going after the Section III Class AA title, likely as the top playoff seed.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story