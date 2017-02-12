Westhill boys conquer ITC, Henninger

The Westhill boys basketball found itself moved up to no. 2 in the state Class B rankings just as it was taking on Institute of Technology Central last Tuesday night, a fast-paced and hard-fought affair, but it was what took place in the early going that helped the Warriors outlast the Eagles 76-61.

Jumping out of the gate, Westhill led ITC 22-12 through one quarter. To its credit, the Eagles never let the Warriors run away, having nine different players score points as Iquail Dancil, with 19 points, and Tr’Von Balaam, with 15 points, led the way.

What kept the Warriors going was, again, tremendous production from its reserves, especially Zach Brown, who had a double-double with a career-best 20 points, plus 11 rebounds and four assists. Kameren Jackson had 14 points and eight rebounds, adding three blocks, while Sean Dadey had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Antonio Scrimale earned seven assists as he and Braeden Elmer (four assists) each contributed eight points.

In an intriguing non-league game Thursday night, Westhill would meet Henninger, who under first-year coach Gil Speights has made quite a turnaround from a 2-7 start, winning eight in a row, including a Jan. 31 upset of Liverpool.

Yet even without head coach Kevin King on the sidelines (he was recuperating from surgery), the Warriors ended the Black Knights’ streak, roaring from behind in the second half and hanging on late for a 66-64 victory.

Westhill’s normally vaunted defense got lit up in the second quarter for 32 points by Henninger, who hit six 3-pointers in that period and assumed 44-33 lead at the break. Just as quickly, though, the Warriors turned it around, limiting the Black Knights to six points in the third period and going in front, 50-48.

The final minutes featured plenty of back-and-forth action, but Dadey made the game’s biggest plays with a running, leaning shot with 2:34 left as he was fouled. The three-point play was followed by a jumper that just beat the shot clock and made it 66-59.

All of that was needed, since Henninger fought back again, pulling within two, but seeing its last shot at the buzzer fly off line.

Brown, hitting five 3-pointers, led Westhill with 23 points. Jackson gained 15 points, with Dadey earning 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as Scrimale got eight points and Owen Matukas had six points, plus six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Henninger, in defeat, would put four players in double figures, led by Jaden Graves, who finished with 18 points. Requan Porch and Kaijah Rodgers had 13 points apiece, while Djuhardin Sojo gained 11 points.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story