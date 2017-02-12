Liverpool girls push West Genny; C-NS wins twice

Now that the Liverpool girls basketball team had gained its satisfying sweep of Cicero-North Syracuse, it turned its attention to a second opportunity at toppling West Genesee, who was on its way to a CNY Counties League regular-season title.

Just two weeks after their initial Jan. 24 encounter, the Warriors now faced the state Class AA no. 22-ranked Wildcats on its home court. Though once again Liverpool put up quite a challenge, once more WG prevailed, by a 58-46 margin.

With a steady attack, the Wildcats moved in front of Liverpool, 14-7, through one period. Then the pace picked up on both ends and it stood 30-23 at halftime, the Warriors having a great opportunity to make a run and give WG its first league loss of the winter.

Like so many other times this season, though, the Wildcats would assert its control in the late going thanks to sisters Madison and Mackenzie Smith. Madison Smith worked inside for 18 points, while Mackenzie Smith 15 points included three 3-pointers as Haley Collins (eight points) and Camryn Chawgo (seven points) helped out.

Liverpool lost despite a well-balanced effort led by Kyra Grimshaw, who nearly reached a double-double thanks to 13 points and nine rebounds. Jenna Wike and Breanna Socker each got 11 poitns, with Wike adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals as Bella Barner got six points and Holly Sleeth added five rebounds.

Meanwhile, C-NS continued its improvement, going to Corcoran and relying on quick starts to each half to gain a 44-28 victory over the Cougars.

Stingy defense and timely baskets contributed to a 13-5 first-quarter push. And even when Corcoran ralied and took a 19-17 halftime lead, the Northstars kept cool and took charge for good by holding the Cougars to three points in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, C-NS had steady offensive production in the game’s latter stages, led by Morgan Siechen, whose three 3-pointers accounted for most o her 11 points. Aniah Ingram finished with 10 points, while Julianna Vassallo got six points. No Corcoran player had more than the six points put up by Monet Hergenhan, Trenelia Carter and Diamond Gilbert.

In Saturday’s makeup of Friday’s snowed-out game against visiting Nottingham, the Northstars pounded the Bulldogs 60-40 and, by doing so, elevated its league record to 6-7, good enough for a Section III Class AA playoff berth.

C-NS broke out of a 15-15 tie in the second quarter and gradually adding to its margin as the second half went on. Ariana Corasaniti hit four 3-pointers and led the Northstars with 14 points as Ingram finished with 12 points. Siechen gained 10 points as she and Mackenzie White (eight points) both converted twice on 3-point attempts.

The Northstars would get to face Baldwinsville Tuesday night and then, a day later, find out, along with Liverpool, where it would start the sectional tournament that C-NS had mastered on the way to eight consecutive titles.

