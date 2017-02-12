Boys hoops Northstars battle for playoff spot

All of the hopes for the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team in terms of reaching the Section III Class AA playoffs would hinge on its last two games of the regular season.

The Northstars were put into that position when it lost, 65-55, to Corcoran last Tuesday night, disappointing the large and loud student section that had gathered to take part in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s annual ‘Battle of the Fans’ competition.

Again a finalist for the NYSPHSAA honor, the ‘Blue Crew’ was in full force, but their combined energy could not translate into what C-NS needed on the court, especially in a pivotal first half where Corcoran ignored the noise and worked its way to 33-24 lead.

All through the second half, the pattern was the same – the Northstars hung close, but the Cougars maintained its poise and answered every charge, mainly because it put five players in double figures.

De’Jour Reaves led Corcoran with 17 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Tyrice Williams also connected three times beyond the arc on his way to 15 points, while Vincent Frenza had 12 points. Jahaad Henry gained 11 points and Daimarr Miller earned 10 points.

Even with greater depth, C-NS couldn’t match those totals. Alex Gray led with 11 points and six rebounds, while Lukas Merluzzi and Jaysaun Gunn had nine points apiece. Eric Bowen had eight points and four rebounds as Justin Kegebein had six points. Omar Mere logged five points and five rebounds.

Now C-NS had to beat Nottingham on Saturday, and then do the same to Baldwinsville in Tuesday’s regular-season finale, but the drama never got to the game against the Bees because the Bulldogs held off the Northstars 77-75.

Ironically, earlier in the week Nottingham had lost to Baldwinsville, who clinched its own playoff berth. Now the Bulldogs assumed the spoiler’s role as both teams started slowly, but saw the pace quicken.

Eventually, Nottingham led, 49-43, going to the fourth quarter, and in that period the two sides exchanged 60 points, but C-NS couldn’t quite catch up despite a string of fine individual efforts.

Chris Stowell had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Gray also had eight rebounds to go with his 13 points. Riley Hogan got 12 points and five rebounds as Lorenzo Thompson gained 10 points and six rebounds. Merluzzi had seven points and Bowen six points.

Still, Nottingham finished on top, ending the Northstars’ post-season dreams as Jevon Jones paced the Bulldogs with 21 points. Jakair Sanchez had 15 points and Argjend Imeri had 13 points, with Jaden Emozo and Paul Aversa getting nine points apiece.

