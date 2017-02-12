Boys hoops Lakers, Bears gain late-season wins

If the Cazenovia boys basketball team had any intention in the waning moments of the regular season, it was to line up its best game so that, when the Section III Class B playoffs started, it believes it can compete with, and perhaps beat, any foe in the bracket.

Coming off its Feb. 3 win over Marcellus, the Lakers looked for back-to-back wins last Tuesday night at Phoenix, and got them largely on the basis of the way things started during a 71-55 victory over the Firebirds.

By the time eight minutes were done, Cazenovia already had a 22-12 lead. For the most part, the Lakers nursed that double-digit advantage throughout the game, using steady scoring runs to make sure Phoenix didn’t get too close.

A lot of it was due to Thomas Bragg, who burned the Firebirds for seven 3-pointers and finished his night with 29 points. Dan Kent joined the fun, hitting four times beyond the arc on his way to 16 points as Matt Regan got eight points and Austin Enders added six points. Hannibal lost despite 25 points from Jack Allen.

Chittenango offered up another milestone effort in a season full of high points when it went to Pulaski and, finding itself in real trouble, pulled out a third-quarter shutout to rescue itself and beat the Blue Devils 64-56.

A normally tough Bears defense would struggle as Pulaski, who entered the night with a 4-11 record, tried to spring a big upset, hitting on plenty of shots in the second quarter and taking a 32-27 lead to the break.

Then the third quarter started and, as Chittenango continued steady if unspectacular production on one end, the Blue Devils went cold. Sensing this, the Bears picked up pressure and did not surrender another point until the fourth quarter. The 14-0 third-quarter shutout made the difference as Pulaski fought back with a 24-point fourth quarter, but Chittenango nearly matched them.

For the night, Zach Falkenburg earned 24 points, adding seven assists and six rebounds. Matt Lanphear stepped up with 13 points, while Hunter Hendrix had 12 points and eight rebounds. Sam Hill notched 10 rebounds to go with eight points. On Pulaski’s side, Noah Smith had 22 points, with three others – Jacob Mosher, Lucas Denny (11 points each) and Chris Kozlowski (10 points) – reaching double figures.

Against Moravia on Friday night, the Bears prevailed again, this time by a more comfortable 60-44 margin, though the game was close until the third quarter, when Chittenango outscored Moravia 23-9 to build most of its winning margin.

Remaining consistent, Falkenburg poured in 26 points, adding five assists. Dylan Voutsinas returned to form with 13 points, six assists, four steals and five rebounds, while Lanphear had seven points and six rebounds. Hill got seven rebounds and Hendrix earned six rebounds.

Both Chittenango and Cazenovia find out on Wednesday where and when they would start the sectional tournament.

