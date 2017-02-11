SEVEN IN A ROW: Girls indoor track team wins sectionals

Feb 11, 2017 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican, High School
Congratulations to the Cazenovia girls indoor track team on winning the 2017 Section 3, Class B1 Championship. submitted photo
Congratulations to the Cazenovia girls indoor track team on winning the 2017 Section 3, Class B1 Championship. The Lakers scored 167.5 points to outpace second place Westhill (101.5) and five other teams for the title. The sectional title was the seventh in a row for the girls, dating back to 2011.
With 21 team members competing, the Lady Lakers scored in every event for the well-balanced victory. They were led by double winner Meggie Hart (1500 and 3000) and 600 meter champion Olivia Catania who also anchored the winning 4×200 meter relay.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
