SEVEN IN A ROW: Girls indoor track team wins sectionals

Congratulations to the Cazenovia girls indoor track team on winning the 2017 Section 3, Class B1 Championship. submitted photo

Congratulations to the Cazenovia girls indoor track team on winning the 2017 Section 3, Class B1 Championship. The Lakers scored 167.5 points to outpace second place Westhill (101.5) and five other teams for the title. The sectional title was the seventh in a row for the girls, dating back to 2011.

With 21 team members competing, the Lady Lakers scored in every event for the well-balanced victory. They were led by double winner Meggie Hart (1500 and 3000) and 600 meter champion Olivia Catania who also anchored the winning 4×200 meter relay.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story