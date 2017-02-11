Marriott Syracuse Downtown: Shaughnessy’s Pub to open March 11

Located in one of the area’s most historic buildings, the 261-room Marriott Syracuse Downtown (formerly the Hotel Syracuse) opened in fall 2016 after a major renovation to restore the hotel to its original glory.

Opening creates 35 new jobs downtown; Construction underway for St. Patrick’s parade

The Marriott Syracuse Downtown recently announced that Shaughnessy’s Pub will officially open on March 11, just in time for the 35th Annual Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade. The new Irish-themed bar is currently seeking to fill approximately 35 new positions.

The Marriott Syracuse Downtown, which opened in the fall of 2016, currently employs 237 people, not including the open jobs at Shaughnessy’s Pub. The 35 new jobs at Shaughnessy’s will include bartenders, hosts, servers, cooks and dishwashers to staff the long-awaited Irish pub. Interested applicants should visit jobs.chrco.com.

Shaughnessy’s will include seating for 110 patrons, including a private dining room with a capacity of 22 and seasonal outdoor seating for an additional 40 guests. Customers will enjoy classic pub fare with local and regional craft beers on tap in a classic sports pub atmosphere.

Among the many interesting features of Shaughnessy’s Pub will be its use of the original Syracuse Nationals’ basketball court as its floor. The hotel recently purchased the floor from Onondaga County War Memorial. Shaughnessy’s will join two unique dining venues, Eleven Waters and The Cavalier Room, which are currently open in the historic hotel.

