‘Connect: NY’ series features ‘Being Poor: Too Old to Work’ at 9 p.m. Feb. 13

Feb 11, 2017 Ashley M. Casey News, Nonprofits, Seniors, Things to Do
“Connect: NY,” WCNY’s public affairs series, features episode two, “Being Poor: Too Old to Work” in its new series. Susan Arbetter, host of the series, explores how as baby boomers age and the gap between rich and poor widens, the number of seniors living in poverty is on the rise. Housing costs are so high that today’s seniors are going to dangerous lengths to save money. Cutting prescription pills in half, living without heat, amongst others. Meet a Central New York senior too old to work and completely dependent on a frayed social safety net.
The program airs at 9 p.m. Feb. 13 on WCNY. For viewing information, visit wcny.org/wheretowatch. To watch the program online following the broadcast, visit wcny.org/connect-ny.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
