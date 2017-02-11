 

‘Connect: NY’ series features ‘Being Poor: Too Old to Work’ at 9 p.m. Feb. 13

“Connect: NY,” WCNY’s public affairs series, features episode two, “Being Poor: Too Old to Work” in its new series. Susan Arbetter, host of the series, explores how as baby boomers age and the gap between rich and poor widens, the number of seniors living in poverty is on the rise. Housing costs are so high that today’s seniors are going to dangerous lengths to save money. Cutting prescription pills in half, living without heat, amongst others. Meet a Central New York senior too old to work and completely dependent on a frayed social safety net.

The program airs at 9 p.m. Feb. 13 on WCNY. For viewing information, visit wcny.org/wheretowatch. To watch the program online following the broadcast, visit wcny.org/connect-ny.

Panelists joining the show:

  • Patricia Campany, RSVP Project Coordinator, Catholic Charities Elderly Services
  • Randall Hoak, Associate State Director, AARP, Central and Western New York
  • Maria Alvarez, Executive Director, NY Statewide Senior Action Council, Inc.
  • Mason Kaufman, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels of Syracuse

